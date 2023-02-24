Mexico’s economy grew slightly above a preliminary estimate in the fourth quarter, although activity is expected to keep slowing down in 2023 amid weakening US and domestic demand.
Latin America’s second-largest economy, heavily dependent upon profits generated by exports to the US, expanded 0.5% from the previous quarter, above the flash reading published last month, according to data released by the national statistics institute Friday. The result was also higher than the 0.4% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.