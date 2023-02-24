 Skip to content
Markets

Mexico’s Economy Grows More Than Forecast Amid Weakening Trend

  • Economy grew 0.5% in the fourth quarter; 0.4% estimate
  • Expansion for all of 2022 was 3.1%, expected to fall this year
By

Updated on

Mexico’s economy grew slightly above a preliminary estimate in the fourth quarter, although activity is expected to keep slowing down in 2023 amid weakening US and domestic demand.

Latin America’s second-largest economy, heavily dependent upon profits generated by exports to the US, expanded 0.5% from the previous quarter, above the flash reading published last month, according to data released by the national statistics institute Friday. The result was also higher than the 0.4% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. 