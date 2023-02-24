Market Signals Point to Rand’s Revival After Weeks of Losses

South Africa’s rand is on track for a sixth consecutive week of declines versus the dollar — but there are indications the selloff may be about to ease.
One of this year’s worst emerging-market performers, the rand has carried a heavy risk premium amid concerns about the nation’s growth as state-owned power company Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd deploys unprecedented rolling blackouts. Anticipation about a government bail-out of the company have also been baked into the rand, which has floundered as peers such as Chile’s peso have surged.