China’s Central Bank Vows to Balance Growth and Inflation

China’s central bank pledged to strike a balance between supporting growth and preventing inflation risks this year, as the economic rebound from three years of Covid damage gathers pace.
The People’s Bank of China will provide “sustainable” support for the real economy and refrain from using “flood-style” stimulus, it said in its quarterly monetary policy report released late Friday. While inflation is expected to remain mild overall, it’s still necessary to look out for potential rising price pressures in the future, it said.