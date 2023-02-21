Qantas Airways Ltd. announced its biggest investment in global airport lounges in more than a decade, underscoring the demand for premium, long-distance travel as aviation rebounds from the pandemic.
The A$100 million ($70 million) program includes a new flagship first-class Lounge at London’s Heathrow Airport that will open in 2025, Qantas said Tuesday. That’s when the carrier aims to start nonstop flights connecting Sydney with London and New York, which will be the world’s longest direct commercial services.