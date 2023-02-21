 Skip to content
Business

Billionaire-Run Kotak Bank Taps Egon Zehnder for CEO Search

  • The bank expanding the search to identify external candidates
  • Whole-directors Ekambaram, Manian are internal candidates
Uday Kotak 
Uday Kotak Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.’s board has engaged consulting firm Egon Zehnder to lead a global search for a chief executive officer to replace its billionaire founder Uday Kotak, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Group presidents and whole-time directors Shanti Ekambaram and KVS Manian are the internal candidates for the top job, according to the people. The board is expanding the search to ensure it finds suitable external candidates, they said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.