RBNZ Is Expected to Hike Rates, But Traders Bet on Fewer Increases After Cyclone

There are a number of compelling reasons for traders to keep cutting back bets on future New Zealand interest-rate hikes even as policy makers are set to tighten again this week.
The aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle that devastated wide swathes of the North Island last week and signs consumer-price pressures are easing around the world may prove enough to offset the central bank’s urge to push up the benchmark rate to a peak as soon as possible. Governor Adrian Orr and his colleagues may go as far to acknowledge those factors when they meet Wednesday.