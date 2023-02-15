Commerzbank to Resume Shareholder Payouts After Long Hiatus

Commerzbank AG is planning to pay a dividend and buy back shares as it joins European peers in rewarding investors after a long hiatus in payouts.
The German lender is proposing a dividend of €0.20 ($0.21) per share on last year’s profit, according to a statement Wednesday. It has also asked the European Central Bank and the German Finance Agency, which manages the stake in the lender that’s still held by the government, for approval of a buyback plan to meet a target of paying out 30% of last year’s profit.