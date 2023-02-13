 Skip to content
Pentagon Says It Shot Down More Objects as It Heightens Scrutiny

WATCH: US officials are saying that another unidentified object has been shot down over Michigan. Natalie Obiko Pearson reports.Source: Bloomberg
The US has identified more aerial objects — and shot them down as a precaution —  as it has paid closer attention to North American skies after shooting down an alleged Chinese spy balloon on Feb. 4, according to the Pentagon. 

The Defense Department doesn’t yet know what the additional objects are, but they approached sensitive military sites and posed a potential threat to commercial aviation, according to Melissa Dalton, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs. 