Asia’s Best Performing Currency Seen Boosted by Carry Appeal

The Indonesian rupiah is off to a roaring start at the beginning of the year thanks to the currency’s appealing carry returns, and analysts are betting it may end 2023 with the biggest annual gain in more than a decade.
The currency has climbed about 3% this year in Asia’s best performance to 15,134 a dollar on Friday, and may further rise to 14,200 by year-end as foreigners raise holdings of local debt which offers one of the highest yields in the region, according to strategists at Maybank and Jefferies LLC. That would extend the year’s rally to about 9%, its biggest annual gain since 2009.