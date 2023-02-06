Newmont’s Bid for Newcrest Marks New Era of Mining Mega Deals

The world’s biggest miners have spent years calling for consolidation in a fragmented industry. Newmont Corp.’s $17 billion offer for Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd. suggests it’s finally starting to happen on a significant scale.
While there have been other significant deals in the past year — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.’s $10.4 billion takeover of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and a $4.8 billion acquisition of Yamana Gold Inc. that is set to close in weeks — the latest move by the top gold producer signals a taste for deals on an even bigger scale.