Musk Juror Calls Investor Case Against Tesla CEO ‘Disorganized’

The foreman of the jury that cleared Elon Musk of wrongdoing over his 2018 tweets about taking Tesla Inc. private said the case against the chief executive officer was “disorganized.”
“The defense had a better case,” said Robin Cadogan, 47. The nine-member panel took just two hours of deliberations to reject claims that Musk’s August 2018 Twitter posts misled shareholders and caused them to suffer big losses over a 10-day period of Tesla stock price swings before the take-private plan was abandoned.