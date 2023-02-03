Disney+ Subscriber Loss, Activision-Microsoft Deal, PayPal Job Cuts: US Earnings to Watch

An unexpectedly strong US jobs report will offer more room for the Federal Reserve to remain aggressive with its rate increases to tame inflation, quelling expectations that the central bank will stop hikes or even move to cuts this year. While the labor market remains strong, the US tech megacaps delivered disappointing results this week, with Apple, Alphabet and Amazon all providing weaker guidance. Softer consumer demand and ad spending flagged by these companies may portend tepid results for game developers and Walt Disney reporting next week, although individual companies could emerge as winners with effective cost-cutting measures and pricing adjustments.

