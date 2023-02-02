Who’s Equity-Rich? Map of US Housing Shows Big Pandemic Shift

The pandemic housing boom has seen home-equity wealth surge all over the country — but the gains aren’t evenly distributed.
The share of equity-rich mortgages — those that have a loan-to-value ratio of 50% or lower, meaning the mortgage holder’s equity stake is at least 50% — almost doubled in the past three years according to new data released by Attom, a real estate data analytics firm. Almost half of all mortgaged homes now fall into that category. The equity share is even bigger when homeowners who don’t owe any debt are included.