Strike-Hit Britain Is Starting to Look More Like France

Mass strikes have marked France’s political landscape for years, while post-Thatcher Britain is known for its more flexible labor market. This week, however, the two countries could look similar as widespread protests are mirrored on either side of the English Channel.
In the UK, industrial strife has been building since the summer amid the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. With disputes dragging on throughout the public sector, unions are increasingly coordinating their action. Train drivers, teachers, airport staff and other civil servants will all walk out on Wednesday as part of demands for higher pay.