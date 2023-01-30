 Skip to content
Equality

Fight Against Parasitic Worms, Sleeping Sickness Gets New Funding

  • Covid-19 severely disrupted treatment of tropical illnesses
  • Ghana president sees possibility of eradicating the diseases
Leprosy campaign posters during a screening campaign&nbsp;in a village&nbsp;near Adzope.&nbsp;

Leprosy campaign posters during a screening campaign in a village near Adzope. 

Photographer: Issouf Sanogo/AFP/Getty Images

By

Updated on

Donors announced new funding and drug contributions to combat the spread of neglected tropical diseases, helping offset a sharp decline in treatment in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US assigned $114.5 million to the US Agency for International Development to help stop five of the most onerous tropical illnesses, according to Uniting to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases, a collective that works to eradicate the illnesses. British drugmaker GSK Plc extended its donation commitment for soil-transmitted helminthiasis — an infestation of intestinal parasitic worms, it said.