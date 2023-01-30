Fight Against Parasitic Worms, Sleeping Sickness Gets New Funding

Donors announced new funding and drug contributions to combat the spread of neglected tropical diseases, helping offset a sharp decline in treatment in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The US assigned $114.5 million to the US Agency for International Development to help stop five of the most onerous tropical illnesses, according to Uniting to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases, a collective that works to eradicate the illnesses. British drugmaker GSK Plc extended its donation commitment for soil-transmitted helminthiasis — an infestation of intestinal parasitic worms, it said.