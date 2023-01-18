Taylor Swift Gave Universal Music a $230 Million Boost Last Year, JPMorgan Says

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album helped the US artist generate $230 million in sales for Universal Music Group N.V. last year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Swift, 33, represented close to 3% of the company’s revenues from recorded music in 2022, with the biggest boost coming in the fourth quarter after the release of the album, analysts including Daniel Kerven wrote in a note. They reiterated a buy-equivalent rating on the stock and raised their organic sales growth estimate for the last three months of the year to 10% from 6%.