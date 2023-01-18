 Skip to content
Markets

Mubadala Says Emirates Global Aluminium IPO May Happen This Year

  • EGA was set to hire banks in 2021 for IPO at $15 billion value
  • An EGA listing this year would follow a regional boom for IPOs
Aluminum ingots at the Emirates Global Aluminium&nbsp;Al Taweelah plant in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Aluminum ingots at the Emirates Global Aluminium Al Taweelah plant in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg

Emirates Global Aluminium, the Middle East’s biggest producer of the metal, may sell shares to the public as soon as the third quarter of 2023, according to the head of one of its biggest shareholders. 

“It will happen maybe this year. We’ll see how markets react,” Mubadala Investment Co. Chief Executive Officer Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos. “If it’s appropriate and makes sense for us and the shareholders, we might go in the third quarter or fourth quarter.” 

Copy Link