Mubadala Says Emirates Global Aluminium IPO May Happen This Year

Emirates Global Aluminium, the Middle East’s biggest producer of the metal, may sell shares to the public as soon as the third quarter of 2023, according to the head of one of its biggest shareholders.
“It will happen maybe this year. We’ll see how markets react,” Mubadala Investment Co. Chief Executive Officer Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos. “If it’s appropriate and makes sense for us and the shareholders, we might go in the third quarter or fourth quarter.”