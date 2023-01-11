 Skip to content
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon Resigns After Father’s Return

Stephanie McMahonPhotographer: Lauren Justice/Bloomberg

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s chairwoman and co-chief executive officer, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from the company after her father’s return this month as executive chairman.

McMahon was promoted to co-CEO last year after her father stepped down amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Her father, Vince McMahon, the controlling shareholder of the Stamford, Connecticut-based wrestling promoter,  announced earlier this month that he was returning to the company and seeking a review of strategic alternatives that could include a sale. 

