Brazil Investigates Financial Backers of Riots; Lula Meets With Top Officials

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with the country’s governors as well as the heads of congress and the Supreme Court as the nation’s top politicians put on a united front a day after Brazil’s capital was stormed by Jair Bolsonaro supporters.
All 27 governors accepted Lula’s invitation — even allies of the former president such as the governor of São Paulo state, Tarcísio de Freitas — to meet in the Palácio do Planalto, damaged by rioters the day before. Newspapers reported Freitas was hesitant on whether to attend, but was convinced by Supreme Court Chief Justice Rosa Weber.