FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty. Now What? (Podcast)

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

It’s the first This Week in Crypto episode of 2023. We’re kicking off the year with — can you guess? I’m sure you can! — the latest on Sam Bankman-Fried. The former FTX CEO had quite the wild holiday season. His companies filed for bankruptcy in November and he was arrested in the Bahamas in December. Bankman-Fried faces multiple criminal charges — and at least two of his closest colleagues and confidants are providing evidence against him.



SBF, as he’s commonly known, flew back to New York this week after spending the holidays in California on bail. At a hearing in New York on Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty — as expected — to charges including fraud.