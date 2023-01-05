Tory Peer-Linked Firm Supplied Unsafe Gowns During Covid, Health Department Alleges

The controversial firm linked to a Tory peer supplied 25 million protective gowns that were unusable and failed safety tests during the pandemic in 2020, the UK’s health department alleged in a lawsuit seeking to recover £133 million ($160 million).
“PPE Medpro has therefore been unjustly enriched at Department of Health and Social Care’s expense and is liable to repay the price,” its lawyers said in a Dec. 19 court filing uploaded recently on the court’s website. The government is seeking the return of about £122 million it paid to PPE Medpro, along with over £10 million for the cost of storing and disposing the unusable gowns.