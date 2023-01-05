These Are the Best Facials in Los Angeles

Meryl Streep is the blueprint. Her skin looks like one of those ancient marble busts commemorating a powerful queen: smooth, even and fascinating. Streep has certainly aged since her rise to fame. Now 73, time has only revealed and deepened her natural beauty, as though a sculptor had patiently carved away the extraneous to reveal the art underneath.
Fans call Streep brave for not resorting to major plastic surgery in an effort to hack her way back to youth. If you ask the beauty gurus of Los Angeles, they’ll tell you it's probably the result of rigid adherence to a skin routine—and a healthy fear of becoming accidentally grotesque under the knife.