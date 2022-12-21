National Archives Lawyer Pushed for Clarity on Trump Papers, Emails Show

The National Archives and Records Administration released another set of documents related to the storage of classified material and presidential documents at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump.
The 573-pages of emails posted Tuesday show how Gary Stern, NARA’s general counsel, pushed officials internally to set the record straight after news reports first surfaced last February claiming the agency “raided” Mar-a-Lago to obtain the presidential records Trump wrongfully took with him after he left office.