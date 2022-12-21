 Skip to content
Politics

Santos Used His Finance Background to Win in New York. Wall Street Doesn’t Remember Him

  • Newly-elected Republican lawmaker set to represent Long Island
  • Santos in July touted his experience at Goldman, Citigroup

Over the summer, George Santos was an underdog Republican congressional candidate from New York when he singled out one thing that set him apart: his Wall Street experience.

The 34-year-old Republican told Bloomberg News in an interview in July that he dealt with “billions and billions on spreadsheets” during a career in finance that included stints at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc.: “I just did basic asset management. Citigroup was in the beginning of my career and Goldman Sachs,” he said. “Nothing fancy, nothing super ooh-la-la.”

