Chicago Mayor Turns to CEOs for Support in Tough Reelection Bid

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been making personal appeals for support to the city’s top business leaders ahead of a challenging reelection bid – surprising some of them with direct outreach after she was often seen as holding corporate executives at arm’s length.
Lightfoot has been calling chief executive officers and other top leaders of several of the city’s largest businesses in recent months, people familiar with the conversations said. In each case, the people said, the mayor and her team were seeking support in the Feb. 28 election, which many took to mean donating to her campaign. The people asked for anonymity to discuss the private conversations.