Winter Storm Rattling Busy US Travel Season With Cold and Snow

A massive winter storm is winding across the central US, threatening to disrupt air traffic during the busy holiday season, rake Chicago with a blizzard and send an arctic blast as far south as Texas and the Gulf of Mexico.

Wind chill watches and warnings stretch from Montana to Alabama, and Chicago could get 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow driven by 55-mile- (89 kilometer) per-hour winds, setting up a blizzard there and across the region, the National Weather Service said. The wild weather in one of the largest US air hubs will almost certainly delay and cancel flights across the country. The cold will then push east, bringing heavy snow to the eastern shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.