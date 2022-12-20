UK Delays Decision on Extending Energy Help for Businesses

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delayed a decision on the support businesses will receive for their energy bills after March, sparking consternation from industry groups.
While Hunt has extended assistance for domestic energy bills, he’s yet to say how much aid will be provided to companies after the current £18 billion ($22 billion) 6-month program ends. At his Autumn Statement last month, the chancellor pledged an announcement by year-end on a more targeted approach, to take effect from April.