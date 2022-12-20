 Skip to content
UK Banks to Restart Loans on Apartments With Flammable Cladding

  • Barclays, HSBC among banks set to offer home loans from Jan. 9
  • Cladding crisis was triggered by a 2017 fire at Grenfell Tower
A memorial to the victims of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London. 

Photographer: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Six of the UK’s biggest lenders will start offering mortgages for high-rise flats affected by the cladding scandal in a move that could help thousands of Britons sell their homes.

Barclays Bank Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest Group Plc, and Banco Santander SA will consider new mortgage applications for buildings affected by flammable cladding from Jan. 9, following new guidance from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors on how to value the properties. 

