UK Banks to Restart Loans on Apartments With Flammable Cladding

Six of the UK’s biggest lenders will start offering mortgages for high-rise flats affected by the cladding scandal in a move that could help thousands of Britons sell their homes.
Barclays Bank Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest Group Plc, and Banco Santander SA will consider new mortgage applications for buildings affected by flammable cladding from Jan. 9, following new guidance from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors on how to value the properties.