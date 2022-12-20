Twitter Settles With Executive Over Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Challenge

Twitter Inc. resolved a dispute with a top executive who was shut out of the firm’s IT system after failing to respond within hours to a companywide email from Elon Musk asking staff if they were onboard with the new “Twitter 2.0.”

Sinead McSweeney, Twitter’s global vice-president for public policy, last month won a temporary court injunction stopping Twitter from officially firing her, and was reinstated in her job, but didn’t get all the assurances she had sought. A court in Dublin was told on Tuesday that the case has now been settled.