TC Energy Delays Full Keystone Pipeline Restart Until Next Week

TC Energy Corp. pushed back the full return of its Keystone oil pipeline by a week after a 14,000-barrel oil spill shut the critical conduit, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company had expected to begin a complete return on Dec. 20, but is now targeting Dec. 28 or 29, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential matters. Although the people didn’t specify the reasons for the delay, TC Energy previously said that cold weather could hamper clean-up of the spill. The company has already submitted a restart plan with the federal government, which must give approval before operations can resume.