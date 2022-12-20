Rapper-actor Common Revels in His Broadway Stage Debut

New York (AP) -- Rapper and actor Common has made his Broadway debut in the play “Between Riverside and Crazy” and what he sees from the stage is something he never imagined: a multi-cultural audience hanging on to every word.

“It really expresses New York. It captures New York life, human beings. No one is all good. no one is all bad. But in New York you see the blend and integration of so many different types of people and nationalities. And it’s just natural,” he said Monday at the play's official opening.