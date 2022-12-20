 Skip to content
Pursuits

Projects Examining Richmond's History Win $16M in Funding

Work crews work to remove the statue of confederate general Stonewall Jackson, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Richmond, Virginia, has secured an $11 million philanthropic donation to build a new interpretive center city officials hope will someday be part of an ambitious, long-envisioned memorial campus honoring the memory of enslaved people. Richmond’s grant is among more than $16 million in total funding The Mellon Foundation is providing to recipients in the former Confederate capital for projects that are “examining, preserving and reimagining” its “rich historical narratives.” (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)
Work crews work to remove the statue of confederate general Stonewall Jackson, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Richmond, Virginia, has secured an $11 million philanthropic donation to build a new interpretive center city officials hope will someday be part of an ambitious, long-envisioned memorial campus honoring the memory of enslaved people. Richmond’s grant is among more than $16 million in total funding The Mellon Foundation is providing to recipients in the former Confederate capital for projects that are “examining, preserving and reimagining” its “rich historical narratives.” (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (SARAH RANKIN)

Richmond, Va. (AP) -- The former Confederate capital has secured an $11 million donation to build an interpretive center that city officials hope will someday be part of an ambitious, long-envisioned memorial campus honoring the memory of enslaved people.

Richmond's grant is among more than $16 million in total funding The Mellon Foundation is providing to recipients in Virginia's capital city for projects that are “examining, preserving and reimagining" its “rich historical narratives,” the New York-based nonprofit told The Associated Press ahead of a formal announcement Tuesday.

Copy Link