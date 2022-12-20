 Skip to content
Politics

Peru Congress Approves Constitutional Reform to Hold Early Presidential Vote

  • Reform calls for early elections to go ahead in April 2024
  • President Dina Boluarte’s term shortened to July 2024
Supporters of Pedro Castillo set on fire a fake coffin of ruling President Dina Boluarte, during a protest&nbsp;in Cusco, Peru, on Dec. 20.

Supporters of Pedro Castillo set on fire a fake coffin of ruling President Dina Boluarte, during a protest in Cusco, Peru, on Dec. 20.

Photographer: Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

Updated on

Peru’s congress approved a constitutional reform to hold early presidential elections in a second bid to alleviate a political crisis that’s seen widespread unrest since former President Pedro Castillo was removed from office Dec. 7.

The reform passed by a two-thirds majority calls for early elections in April 2024, shortening the term of Castillo’s successor, Dina Boluarte, to July 2024. The reform will require another vote of approval by a two-thirds majority in the next legislative period. The current period ends Jan. 31, 2023. 

Copy Link