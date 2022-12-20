Peru Congress Approves Constitutional Reform to Hold Early Presidential Vote

Peru’s congress approved a constitutional reform to hold early presidential elections in a second bid to alleviate a political crisis that’s seen widespread unrest since former President Pedro Castillo was removed from office Dec. 7.
The reform passed by a two-thirds majority calls for early elections in April 2024, shortening the term of Castillo’s successor, Dina Boluarte, to July 2024. The reform will require another vote of approval by a two-thirds majority in the next legislative period. The current period ends Jan. 31, 2023.