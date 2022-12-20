Musk’s Security Team Sought for Questioning Over Vehicle Assault

Police are investigating an incident in which a person believed to be a member of Elon Musk’s security team allegedly hit a man with his vehicle, the latest information about a confrontation that the billionaire has said represented a threat to his family’s safety.

The incident occurred the evening of Dec. 13, when authorities in the Los Angeles suburb of South Pasadena responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon involving a vehicle. The alleged victim told officers that another driver confronted him, accusing him of following their car on the freeway, according to a statement Tuesday from the South Pasadena Police Department.