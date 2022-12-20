Australia CIOs Eye Private Assets, Hiring for Pensions Rebound

The guardians of Australia’s A$3.3 trillion ($2.2 trillion) pension funds industry have a tough task for 2023: bouncing back from their worst year in more than a decade as steep inflation outstays its welcome and interest rates keep ticking up.

While returns have been more palatable in recent months, the path ahead is anything but smooth with markets still on edge about monetary policy, the local regulator promising even tighter scrutiny and a war still raging in Ukraine. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority is even warning of “serious” and widespread pressures facing some funds’ sustainability.