UK Bond Investors Rush to Exit Before Bank of England Debt Sales

UK bonds slumped on speculation a wave of extra supply will drive down prices as the Bank of England prepares to push on selling its sovereign holdings at the start of the new year.
Yields on 10-year gilts jumped as much as 13 basis points to 3.46% on Monday, the highest since early November. Yields on the debt have fallen only once in the past eight sessions. The fresh bout of weakness follows the central bank’s announcement that it will kick off short-maturity note sales starting Jan. 9 as it seeks to reduce the pile of bonds it amassed over the years to keep a lid on borrowing costs. Long-maturity sales will begin three weeks later.