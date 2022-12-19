 Skip to content
Texas Cold Blast Seen Lifting Power Use Above Peak-Winter Forecast Friday

  • Cold will raise specter of 2021 freeze but won’t be as extreme
  • Demand is forecast to hit 69.3 gigawatts Friday morning
Electrical lines run through a neighborhood in Austin, Texas. 

Photographer: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

By

The Texas grid operator expects power use to surge above what officials forecast to be the system’s winter peak this week as a cold front grips the region.

Demand is predicted to hit 69.3 gigawatts Friday morning as temperatures in Dallas hover around 10F (-12C). The grid operator said last month it expected demand to peak at 67.4 gigawatts this winter. A gigawatt is enough to power about 200,000 Texas homes. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which runs the system, has said it anticipates having enough power supplies to meet demand.

