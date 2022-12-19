Ramaphosa Victory in South African Party Vote Clears Way for Cabinet Reshuffle

Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory in the race to lead South Africa’s governing party clears the way for him to overhaul his cabinet and intensify reforms needed to reinvigorate the flagging economy.
Ramaphosa, 70, secured a second five-year term at the party’s helm after comfortably beating rival Zweli Mkhize, a former health minister. The president had considered quitting earlier this month after an independent panel denounced his handling of the theft of foreign currency that had been stuffed in a sofa at his game farm, but later backtracked and denied any wrongdoing.