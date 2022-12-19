Fortescue Reveals Green Steel Plans But Warns Task Is Enormous

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., the world’s fourth-biggest iron ore miner, has joined forces with Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. and European steelmaker Voestalpine AG to develop zero-carbon iron using hydrogen at a plant in Austria.
It’s the Australian miner’s first foray into so-called “green steel,” which aims to exclude coal from the steelmaking process and so help clean up one of the world’s dirtiest industries. Iron ore is the primary feedstock for the majority of steel, the world’s most widely used metal.