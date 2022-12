L3Harris Technologies Inc. is nearing a deal to buy rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. for about $4.7 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A deal for Aerojet at $58 a share could be announced within days, said the person, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The L3Harris bid represents a 5.7% premium to Aerojet’s closing price Friday.