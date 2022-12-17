 Skip to content
Business
Deals

JPMorgan Said to Seal Deal to Buy 48.5% of Greece’s Viva Wallet

By

Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has signed the final terms to acquire a 48.5% stake of Greece’s payment firm Viva Wallet, according to press reports in the country. 

Copy Link