Credit Suisse Business Model Endorsed by Switzerland’s Central Bank

Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan has voiced support for Credit Suisse Group AG doing less investment banking, as the lender struggles to recover from billions in losses over the past two years, recent client defections and asset outflows with a strategy revamp.

“We appreciate that Credit Suisse is focusing on its strengths,” Jordan told Swiss radio SRF on Saturday. “That means wealth and asset management and being a universal bank for Switzerland, while doing less investment banking than in the past. This should lead to risks in Credit Suisse’s business diminishing, which is good from a financial stability point of view.”