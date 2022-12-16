US Earnings to Watch: Nike, FedEx, CarMax, Micron, General Mills

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank still has a “ ways to go” in taming inflation after opting for a 50-basis-point hike following four consecutive 75-point moves this year. The announcement sent markets sliding nearly 2% before paring some losses, as investors found silver-linings to Powell’s comments. Earlier in the week, the latest round of US inflation data also sent markets for a ride, this time rising over 2% in a matter of moments as the Fed’s earlier moves seemed to show prices were coming under control after all. One group undeterred by rising prices this year has been airline passengers. So much so, that Delta Air Lines joined United Airlines Holdings in issuing a positive outlook on travel demand, with the former boosting its earnings guidance for 2023 despite the risk of a recession in the new year. China’s move to accelerate its transition away from its zero-tolerance Covid policies is set to further boost travel businesses in Asia as well.

Attention next week will turn to earnings releases due from consumer-facing companies FedEx Corp. and General Mills Inc., as well as Nike Inc. which may offer some insight into how China’s changing Covid policies may help retail in the country rebound.