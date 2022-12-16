Robey Warshaw Partners Share £26 Million in George Osborne’s First Year

Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne will share in a £26.5 million ($32.3 million) pay pool from his first year as partner at one of the City of London’s most successful advisory boutiques.

In its latest financial year to the end of March, Robey Warshaw reported revenue of £39.8 million, largely flat on its revenues from a year earlier, according to accounts filed by the firm. This generated a £26.5 million profit for Osborne and his three fellow partners — who don’t pay themselves a salary — to divide among themselves.