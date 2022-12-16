 Skip to content
Holiday Bargains Are in Bonds, Not Stocks, John Hancock Strategist Says

  • She likes total return of high-grade bonds trading at discount
  • Health-care companies with good balance sheets are stock play
Bloomberg business news
Emily Roland, John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist, discusses the outlook for equity and bond markets on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”Source: Bloomberg

John Hancock’s Emily Roland says investors still have time to get an end-of-year bargain. 

“Favoring the bond store over the equity store during this holiday shopping season,” the co-chief investment strategist of John Hancock Investment Management told Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance on Friday. “The fixed-income store is where a lot of the bargains are. Look at investment-grade corporate bonds. We’re seeing a big price decline similar to ‘08 or ‘09 levels. We like the income there, the total return potential.”

