Holiday Bargains Are in Bonds, Not Stocks, John Hancock Strategist Says

John Hancock’s Emily Roland says investors still have time to get an end-of-year bargain.
“Favoring the bond store over the equity store during this holiday shopping season,” the co-chief investment strategist of John Hancock Investment Management told Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance on Friday. “The fixed-income store is where a lot of the bargains are. Look at investment-grade corporate bonds. We’re seeing a big price decline similar to ‘08 or ‘09 levels. We like the income there, the total return potential.”