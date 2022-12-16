Joe Tsai Taps Morgan Stanley to Sell $260 Million Alibaba Stake

Joe Tsai has indicated he plans to sell a major chunk of his Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. stake through Morgan Stanley as he increasingly shifts his fortune away from the e-commerce giant.
A holding company for Alibaba’s co-founder filed this month to sell 3 million of the Chinese firm’s American depositary receipts — roughly 8% of Tsai’s holding — through the New York-based bank, according to data from The Washington Service, which said the document indicated a trading plan. The stake is worth about $260 million, based on Thursday’s closing price.