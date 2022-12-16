 Skip to content
Economics

Fed’s High Inflation Forecast Baffles Wall Street After Soft CPI

  • ‘Extremely strong December numbers’ implicit in new projection
  • Officials may not have updated numbers after Tuesday CPI data
Shoppers along 5th Avenue, New&nbsp;Work.&nbsp;

Shoppers along 5th Avenue, New Work. 

Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

The Federal Reserve’s updated economic projections this week appeared to incorporate an assumption that raised eyebrows: inflation would prove resurgent at the end of this year.

The quarterly projections showed Fed officials now expect so-called core inflation — which excludes food and energy — to end this year around 4.8%, up from the 4.5% figure they forecast in September. Yet that number looks much too high to Wall Street economists following a surprisingly-soft Labor Department release on consumer prices Tuesday, even though Chair Jerome Powell said it was reflected in the projections.

Copy Link