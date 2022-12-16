Corporate Distress Gap Widens Between UK and Continental Europe

Corporate distress is accelerating faster in the UK than Europe to hit a two-year high, as Brexit and the impact from the pandemic continue to weigh on the economy, according to a study by law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

The gap between the UK and Europe widened in the three months through November according to the Weil European Distress Index — which broadly defines distress as uncertainty about the fundamental value of financial assets, volatility and an increase in perceived risk. It said European markets saw conditions deteriorate further against a backdrop of slowing growth, high inflation, tightening central bank policy, China’s Covid-19 restrictions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.