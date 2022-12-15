Most Brazil Gold Mined Near Amazon May Be Illegal, Study Shows

As much as 98% of the gold sold from areas surrounding indigenous lands in Brazil between 2018 and 2020 has indications of irregularity, according to sustainability organization Instituto Escolhas.
Illegally mined gold may be declared as coming from authorized areas when sold into the market, the Institute said in the report, which reviewed government trade records and mining permit applications. The illegal mining within the Amazon is contributing to deforestation, disrupting indigenous communities and exacerbating effects of climate change.