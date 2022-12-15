 Skip to content
Mexico’s Central Bank Matches Fed With Smaller Rate Hike

  • Banxico raises by 50 points after four-straight 75-point hikes
  • Fed’s smaller hike and slower inflation gave bank space
Victoria Rodriguez
Mexico’s central bank slowed the pace of interest rate increases while saying it will continue hiking borrowing costs in early 2023 after inflation in Latin America’s second-biggest economy eased significantly last month.

Banxico, as the central bank led by Governor Victoria Rodriguez is known, raised its key rate by a half-point on Thursday to a record 10.5%, following four consecutive 75 basis-point hikes. The decision, which matched all 23 economists’ projections in a Bloomberg survey, was split, with Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel backing a smaller, quarter-point increase.

